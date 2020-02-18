Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Legg Mason Surges On Acquisition News; Fluor Shares Slide

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2020 2:27pm   Comments
Share:

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.52% to 29243.83 while the NASDAQ rose 0.02% to 9,733.06. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.23% to 3,372.18.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Utilities shares climbed 0.9% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP), up 3%, and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S ADR (NYSE: EBR), up 3%.

In trading on Friday, energy shares fell 1.4%.

Top Headline

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Monday said that it doesn't expect to meet the revenue guidance for the quarter ending in March, as both its supply chain and the demand for its products is impacted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak..

Apple previously outlined revenue guidance of $63 billion to $67 billion for this quarter but didn’t provide a number in the latest update. The Cupertino-based company noted that while production has started since the extended Lunar New Year holiday, it’s not resuming as fast as the company initially expected.

Equities Trading UP

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) shares shot up 183% to $9.72 following a positive clinical readout from the company. Bellerophon said top-line results from the PHPF-002 study showed statistically and clinically significant improvements in hemodynamic parameters.

Shares of Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) got a boost, shooting 24% to $50.44 after Franklin Resources announced it plans to acquire the company for $50 per share.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares were also up, gaining 18% to $0.69 after the company reported unaudited financial results for its third fiscal quarter on Friday.

Equities Trading DOWN

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) shares tumbled 25% to $14.68 after the company announced that the SEC is conducting an investigation into the company's past accounting and financial reporting. The company also gave preliminary FY20 guidance which was in-line with analyst estimates.

Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) were down 12% to $22.21 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings.

Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) was down, falling 17% to $3.51. Trans World Entertainment reported shareholder approval of sale of its FYE segment.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.9% to $51.59, while gold traded up 1.1% to $1,604.30.

Silver traded up 2.4% Tuesday to $18.16, while copper rose 0.2% to $2.605.

Euro zone

European shares closed mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 slipped 0.38% the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.16%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.41% Meanwhile, the German DAX slipped 0.75%, and the French CAC 40 fell 0.48% while UK shares fell 0.69%.

Economics

The NY Empire State manufacturing index rose to 12.9 in February, versus a reading of 4.8 in January.

The NAHB housing market index declined to 74 in February, compared to 75 in the prior month.

The Treasury International Capital report for December is scheduled for release at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Mid-Afternoon Market UpdateEarnings News Eurozone Commodities Global Intraday Update Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AIHS)

Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Apple's Guidance Warning Proves That 'Buy The Dip' Still Works: PreMarket Prep Recap For Feb. 18, 2020
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Stock: Apple
3 ETFs That Could Benefit From Apple's Downbeat Guidance
46 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Jeld-Wen Falls On Downbeat Earnings; Senmiao Technology Shares Climb
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga