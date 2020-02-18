9 Stocks To Watch For February 18, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $142.64 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares rose 1% to $119.01 in after-hours trading.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) said that it doesn't expect to meet the revenue guidance for the quarter ending in March, as both its supply chain and the demand for its products is impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Apple shares fell 3.6% to $313.16 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion after the closing bell. Agilent shares fell 0.1% to $85.75 in after-hours trading.

Before the opening bell, Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $7.81 billion. Medtronic shares gained 1.5% to $119.10 in after-hours trading.

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) reported a narrower loss for its first quarter. The company's loss shrank to $0.01 in the first quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $0.06 per share. Its sales declined to $8.4 million from $10.183 million. Forward Industries shares gained 5.3% to $1.20 in the after-hours trading session.

