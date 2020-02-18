Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For February 18, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2020 4:23am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For February 18, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.
  • Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $142.64 billion.
  • Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $7.81 billion.
  • Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.
  • Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.
  • JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
  • Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.
  • Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
  • TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $674.73 million.
  • Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $4.05 billion.
  • Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $321.63 million.
  • Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion.
  • Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
  • Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $257.24 million.
  • Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.
  • Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $733.46 million.
  • Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
  • Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $799.79 million.
  • Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $305.51 million.
  • Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $312.07 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
  • La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $481.36 million.
  • Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $709.35 million.
  • Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $670.28 million.
  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
  • Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
  • American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $923.86 million.
  • Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
  • Chemed Corporation (NYSE: CHE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $4.09 per share on revenue of $524.19 million.
  • Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.
  • Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
  • TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $168.70 million.
  • Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $448.01 million.
  • Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE: SHO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $265.94 million.
  • Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $289.61 million.
  • American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $235.09 million.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $205.27 million.
  • Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
  • KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $665.71 million.
  • Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $121.85 million.
  • Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.
  • Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
  • Neenah, Inc. (NYSE: NP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $222.99 million.
  • Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ: IOSP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $400.45 million.
  • Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $391.82 million.
  • Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $533.51 million.
  • Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $121.085 million.
  • TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
  • LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $198.83 million.
  • Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $457.77 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (A + AAP)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
7 Stocks To Buy On 'Phase One' Trade Deal
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga