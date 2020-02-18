Earnings Scheduled For February 18, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.
- Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $142.64 billion.
- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $7.81 billion.
- Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.
- Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
- Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.
- Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $674.73 million.
- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $4.05 billion.
- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $321.63 million.
- Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion.
- Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $257.24 million.
- Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.
- Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $733.46 million.
- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
- Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $799.79 million.
- Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $305.51 million.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $312.07 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $481.36 million.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $709.35 million.
- Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $670.28 million.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
- American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $923.86 million.
- Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
- Chemed Corporation (NYSE: CHE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $4.09 per share on revenue of $524.19 million.
- Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.
- Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
- TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $168.70 million.
- Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $448.01 million.
- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE: SHO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $265.94 million.
- Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $289.61 million.
- American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $235.09 million.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $205.27 million.
- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $665.71 million.
- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $121.85 million.
- Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.
- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
- Neenah, Inc. (NYSE: NP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $222.99 million.
- Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ: IOSP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $400.45 million.
- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $391.82 million.
- Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $533.51 million.
- Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $121.085 million.
- TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $198.83 million.
- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $457.77 million.
