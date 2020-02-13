12 Stocks To Watch For February 13, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $22.45 billion before the opening bell. Alibaba shares fell 1.6% to $220.80 in pre-market trading.

Analysts expect NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) to post quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion after the closing bell. NVIDIA shares fell 1.3% to $269.00 in pre-market trading.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and announced that CEO Jim Murren will step down. The company also withdrew its 2020 guidance and announced a $3 billion buyback program. MGM shares fell 2.3% to $32.89 in the pre-market trading session.

Before the markets open, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.20 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls shares gained 0.8% to close at $270.08 on Wednesday.

Analysts are expecting PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) to have earned $1.44 per share on revenue of $20.27 billion in the latest quarter. PepsiCo will release earnings before the markets open. PepsiCo shares gained 0.5% to $146.81 in pre-market trading.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued Q2 guidance above estimates. Applied Materials shares rose 1.7% to $66.50 in the pre-market trading session.

