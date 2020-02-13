12 Stocks To Watch For February 13, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $22.45 billion before the opening bell. Alibaba shares fell 1.6% to $220.80 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) to post quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion after the closing bell. NVIDIA shares fell 1.3% to $269.00 in pre-market trading.
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and announced that CEO Jim Murren will step down. The company also withdrew its 2020 guidance and announced a $3 billion buyback program. MGM shares fell 2.3% to $32.89 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the markets open, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.20 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls shares gained 0.8% to close at $270.08 on Wednesday.
- Analysts are expecting PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) to have earned $1.44 per share on revenue of $20.27 billion in the latest quarter. PepsiCo will release earnings before the markets open. PepsiCo shares gained 0.5% to $146.81 in pre-market trading.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued Q2 guidance above estimates. Applied Materials shares rose 1.7% to $66.50 in the pre-market trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Wall Street expects Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion after the closing bell. Expedia shares gained 0.1% to $111.00 in pre-market trading.
- After the closing bell, Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion. Mattel shares gained 0.8% to $14.63 in pre-market trading.
- Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Tripadvisor shares climbed 4.2% to $31.74 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $6.61 billion before the opening bell. Kraft Heinz shares rose 0.4% to $30.16 in pre-market trading.
- Before the opening bell, American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $11.90 billion. AIG shares rose 0.1% to $54.30 in pre-market trading.
- NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) reported downbeat results for its third quarter and issued Q4 earnings guidance below estimates. NetApp shares tumbled 12% to $53.50 in the pre-market trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.