12 Stocks To Watch For February 12, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $63.97 billion before the opening bell. CVS shares rose 0.2% to $74.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $11.98 billion after the closing bell. Cisco shares rose 0.9% to $49.58 in pre-market trading.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Akamai shares gained 3% to $99.25 in the pre-market trading session.
- After the closing bell, NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion. NetApp shares rose 1.2% to $59.80 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) to have earned $1.60 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion in the latest quarter. Global Payments will release earnings before the markets open. Global Payments shares gained 1.9% to $207.10 in pre-market trading.
- LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) reported better-than-expected revenue and the number of active riders for the fourth quarter. The company also announced the acquisition of Flexdrive. LYFT shares fell 5.5% to $51.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- Wall Street expects MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $3.20 billion after the closing bell. MGM shares climbed 1.9% to close at $32.71 on Tuesday.
- Before the markets open, Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion. Moody's shares gained 1% to close at $270.99 on Tuesday.
- Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ: PTE) reported a common stock offering. However, size of the offering was not disclosed. Polarityte shares dipped 29% to $2.26 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Bunge Ltd (NYSE: BG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $11.51 billion before the opening bell. Bunge shares gained 2.3% to $56.25 in pre-market trading.
- After the markets close, Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $4.10 billion. Applied Materials shares gained 0.9% to $65.03 in pre-market trading.
- The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter. Western Union shares dropped 5.1% to $26.80 in the pre-market trading session.
