Earnings Scheduled For February 12, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $63.97 billion.
- Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $11.51 billion.
- Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.
- Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
- CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion.
- Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.
- The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.
- Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $482.05 million.
- IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.
- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $583.14 million.
- Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.97 per share on revenue of $3.20 billion.
- AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $769.84 million.
- Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $948.78 million.
- Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $179.23 million.
- CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.
- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion.
- Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.
- Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.
- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ: COWN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $245.80 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $3.20 billion.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $11.98 billion.
- NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $4.10 billion.
- Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
- CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $582.02 million.
- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $5.55 billion.
- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
- The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.
- Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $784.61 million.
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
- ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
- Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $9.42 billion.
- Altice USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATUS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.
- Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion.
- Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $290.98 million.
- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
- TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $334.36 million.
- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $682.28 million.
- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $428.99 million.
- Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $814.17 million.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $641.34 million.
- Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $279.67 million.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.1 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $595.42 million.
- Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $576.41 million.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $205.39 million.
- Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
- Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ: EQIX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
- Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $143.30 million.
- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $896.00 million.
- Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $240.57 million.
- Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $988.82 million.
- NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE: NWE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $329.21 million.
- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $290.22 million.
