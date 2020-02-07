8 Stocks To Watch For February 7, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

(NYSE: MSG) to have earned $2.63 per share on revenue of $639.38 million in the latest quarter. Madison Square Garden will release earnings before the markets open. Madison Square Garden shares gained 0.2% to $298.51 in after-hours trading. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) reported downbeat adjusted revenue for its third quarter. Its earnings declined to $1.43 per share from $1.57 per share, a year ago. Take-Two shares tumbled 8% to $117.50 in the after-hours trading session.

