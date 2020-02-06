12 Stocks To Watch For February 6, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $996.74 million before the opening bell. Twitter shares fell 1.7% to close at $33.39 on Wednesday.
- Analysts expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $11.83 billion after the closing bell. T-Mobile shares gained 0.5% to $82.20 in after-hours trading.
- QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. QUALCOMM shares slipped 2% to $89.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) to have earned $1.65 per share on revenue of $11.04 billion in the latest quarter. Tyson will release earnings before the markets open. Tyson Foods shares gained 0.3% to close at $84.11 on Wednesday.
- Before the opening bell, Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.20 per share on revenue of $35.07 billion. Cigna shares gained 0.4% to $207.24 in after-hours trading.
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. GoPro shares dropped 14.5% to $3.73 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $7.75 billion before the opening bell. Philip Morris shares gained 0.2% to $84.08 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard shares fell 0.6% to close at $58.85 on Wednesday.
- FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak outlook. FireEye issued Q1 earnings and FY20 sales guidance below estimates. FireEye shares dropped 4.4% to $15.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion before the opening bell. YUM! Brands shares slipped 0.3% to $106.49 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion. Kellogg shares gained 0.3% to $69.58 in after-hours trading.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: AGTC) reported a proposed public offering of common stock of 6 million shares. Applied Genetic shares dipped 9.7% to $6.33 in the after-hours trading session.
