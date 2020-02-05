Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Qualcomm Shares Dip Even After Q1 Earnings Beat Over China Coronavirus Outlook
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 05, 2020 10:54pm   Comments
Share:
Qualcomm Shares Dip Even After Q1 Earnings Beat Over China Coronavirus Outlook

The shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) dipped 4% in the after-hours session on Wednesday.

What Happened

Qualcomm Chief Financial Officer Akash Palkhiwala on the earnings call said that there is significant uncertainty around the company's supply chain from China as the spread of the novel coronavirus has significantly impacted the operations in the country.

The semiconductor and telecom equipment maker beat analyst estimates in its first-quarter earnings report earlier in the day.

The company posted an earnings per share of 99 cents, up 16.5% from analyst average. The quarterly sales were $5 billion, ahead of last year's $4.8 billion.

The economic activity in China is significantly impacted by the coronavirus, as its Hubei province, where the virus originated, remains under lockdown.

At least 28,018 cases of the virus have been confirmed in mainland China, with more than 560 people dead, according to the Associated Press. About 200 odd cases have been confirmed internationally in 25 countries.

Price Action

Qualcomm's shares traded 2% lower at $89.1 at press time, dipping as low as $87.40 after the earnings call in the evening. The shares closed the regular session 2.23% higher at $90.9.1

Posted-In: China coronavirusEarnings News After-Hours Center Markets Tech General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QCOM)

Qualcomm Reports Q1 Earnings Beat
Here's How Much Investing $100 In Qualcomm Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Wed., Feb. 5, 2020: TSLA, DIS, SNAP, QCOM, GRUB
Q1 Earnings Outlook For Qualcomm
10 Stocks To Watch For February 5, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For February 5, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga