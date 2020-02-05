General Motors Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings

General Motors (NYSE: GM) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 5 cents per share on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 1 cent. This is a 96.5% decrease over earnings of $1.43 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $30.8 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $31.04 billion by 0.77%. This is a 19.79% decrease over sales of $38.399 billion the same period last year.

GM shares were trading marginally higher at $34.57 in Wednesday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $41.90 and a 52-week low of $32.97.

