Chipotle Mexican Grill Reports Q4 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 04, 2020 4:22pm   Comments
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) reported quarterly earnings of $2.86 per share on Tuesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.75. This is a 66.28% increase over earnings of $1.72 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.4 billion, which met the analyst consensus estimate. This is a 14.29% increase over sales of $1.225 billion the same period last year.

See Also: BTIG Overviews Restaurant Sector's Top 2020 Trends, Stock Picks

Fourth-quarters comparable store sales were up 13.4%. The company expects to open 150-165 new restaurants in fiscal 2020.

Chipotle shares closed at $884.82 and were trading up 2% in the after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $890.17 and a 52-week low of $519.09.

Photo credit: Mike Mozart, Flickr

Posted-In: Earnings News Restaurants After-Hours Center General

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

