Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Alphabet Reports Mixed Q4 Results

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2020 10:14am   Comments
Share:

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.47% to 28817.41 while the NASDAQ rose 1.44% to 9407.15. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.38% to 3,293.85.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Health care shares climbed 2% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC), up 8%, and Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL), up 13%.

In trading on Tuesday, communication services shares fell 0.4%.

Top Headline

On Monday, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.

Alphabet reported quarterly earnings of $15.35 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $12.53. The company reported quarterly sales of $46.075 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $46.94 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) shares shot up 93% to $11.67 after the company's MyoPro was approved for reimbursement by German health insurer BARMER.

Shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) got a boost, shooting up 22% to $3.71 after the company reported establishment of new company, Qinson Credit Card Services, to cater to credit card service demands of financial industry.

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) shares were also up, gaining 21% to $11.72 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results.

Equities Trading DOWN

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares tumbled 23% to $2.68 after falling 20.1% on Monday.

Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) were down 23% to $5.18 after reporting weak Q1 results.

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) was down, falling 20% to $1.71 after declining 26.1% on Monday.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.1% to $50.66, while gold traded down 0.6% to $1,573.70.

Silver traded up 0.2% Tuesday to $17.71, while copper rose 2% to $2.558.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 1.1%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 1.3%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 1.5% Meanwhile, the German DAX gained 1.2%, and the French CAC 40 rose 1.3% while UK shares rose 1.3%.

Economics

The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index rose 5.7% year-over-year for the week ended February 1.

U.S. factory orders rose 1.8% in December, versus a revised 1.2% fall in November.

Posted-In: Mid-Morning Market UpdateEarnings News Eurozone Commodities Global Intraday Update Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALLT + AEMD)

14 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
33 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
61 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
18 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
82 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga