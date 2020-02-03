8 Stocks To Watch For February 3, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $15.10 billion before the opening bell. Sysco shares rose 0.1% to $82.15 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to have earned $12.55 per share on revenue of $46.93 billion in the latest quarter. Alphabet will release earnings after the markets close. Alphabet shares gained 0.4% to $1,438.40 in after-hours trading.
- Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT) disclosed a positive FDA verdict for Aimunne'speanut allergy drug. The FDA approved Palforzia allergen powder for treating patients with confirmed diagnosis of peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics shares climbed 16.6% to $36.19 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion. Asbury Automotive shares fell 3% to close at $96.45 on Friday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Analysts expect Aecom (NYSE: ACM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $5.01 billion before the opening bell. AECOM shares declined 2.2% to close at $48.23 on Friday.
- Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ: CARO) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Friday. Carolina Financial shares jumped 9.5% to $42.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: HIG) to post quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $5.23 billion after the closing bell. Hartford Financial shares slipped 0.4% to close at $59.28 on Friday.
- After the markets close, American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion. American Financial shares fell 1.7% to close at $108.79 on Friday.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.