2 Reasons Why Facebook Is Still A Long

"Imagine you could charge for lemonade without having to pay for lemons. That's Facebook. It remains one of the best businesses we've ever seen and is chronically misunderstood." -Clay Gardner, Titan Co-CEO & Chief Investment Officer

After hours Wednesday, Facebook.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) fell -7% after reporting Q4 earnings.

Based on the stock price reaction, you might have imagined they missed investor expectations. But to the contrary, we believe they performed well on nearly every metric on our checklist - all the way from user engagement to profits.

Call us contrarian, but we think Facebook remains one of the most misunderstood businesses.

So what gives with this earnings report?

Our research team of ex-hedge fund analysts at Titan believes it boils down to two things: 1) Wall Street's overreaction to a bloated headcount figure and 2) myopic focus on short-term results.

Headcount

While Facebook's 26% growth in headcount may come as a surprise at a headline level, we actually believe it makes a lot of sense given the current regulatory environment.

The company has been signaling for several quarters that it would be increasing its investment in security and content regulation ahead of the 2020 election cycle, given the recent controversy around the company's advertising business.

We believe this headcount growth is the direct result of this and more of a conciliatory gesture to Capitol Hill vs. a structural flaw in Facebook's business model.

In fact, one of the first things Facebook boasted on the investor call was the number of engineers it had working on those security measures. We were pleased to hear this. It signals management's continued prioritization of long-term value over short-term profits. And tellingly, despite the rapid headcount growth, the company was still able to exceed Wall Street's profit forecasts (to the order of ~60bps operating margin).

Long-Term Value

We were generally pleased with Facebook's performance in Q4 and believe the long-term growth thesis is soundly intact.

Reminder: Facebook has a near-monopoly on the social graph, making total users and engagement a critical metric - both exceeded analyst estimates, growing 9% and 8% year-over-year, respectively.

All the while, monetization (as measured by average revenue per user) grew a whopping 16% and 19% in the U.S. and globally, while user engagement remained ever-steady at 66%.

Zooming out, this is a business that continues to check off every item on a long-term investor's checklist: massive room to run (from digital advertising share gains), pricing power (best-in-class user engagement), high returns on capital (strong monetization trends), and the ability to hire talent (engineers).

As John Malone, billionaire chairman of Liberty Media, has said: "[Mark Zuckerberg] has the best business model that’s ever been created. [Facebook] benefits from everyone else’s content, for free."

As a long-term investor, one can only hope that the market overreacts to Facebook's earnings like it did yesterday. Wonderful businesses that are misunderstood can be the best buying opportunities.

Disclosure: We own Facebook's stock on behalf of clients at Titan. We initiated the position in February 2018.

___________

This should not be considered an offer, solicitation of an offer, or advice to buy or sell securities. Statements made herein may be outdated and subsequent events may have occurred, information may have changed, that could make any statement in these materials inaccurate or incomplete. The media presented may contain certain forward looking or promissory language regarding the performance of Titan Invest or a company; these statements should not be relied upon to make an investment decision. Before investing, consider your investment objectives as certain investments are not suitable for all investors. Please consult with your financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The graphs, charts and other visual aids are provided for informational purposes only, not to be used to make investment decisions. Prospective clients must refer to our website, and in particular, our Advisory Agreement for a complete description of Titan’s objectives and investment strategies. See full disclosures on Titan's website (www.titanvest.com)

The research is based on current public information that Titan Invest considers reliable, but Titan Invest does not represent that the research or the report is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. The views and opinions expressed in this are current as of the date of this communication and are subject to change. Financial metrics are subject to future adjustment and revision. Any forecasted metrics may not reflect actual future results. Any securities identified do not represent all of the securities purchased, sold, or recommended for clients in the Titan portfolio. Any securities identified do not represent all of the securities purchased, sold, or recommended for clients. It should not be assumed that investments made in the future will be profitable or will equal the performance of any securities referenced.

Titan uses a proprietary algorithmic strategy in selecting recommendations to advisory clients. Issuers and/or securities discussed herein may be, and often are, held by clients of Titan in their investment portfolios. Any single security or issuer identified herein will not represent all of the securities purchased, sold or recommended for advisory clients of Titan.

Neither Titan, any of its affiliates, nor each of their respective officers, directors, members, agents, representatives, employees, or contractors (collectively, “Titan Parties”), shall be responsible or have any liability for investment decisions based upon, or the results obtained from, the information provided here. You assume all risks of loss resulting, directly or indirectly, from the use of the information contained in this presentation. By accepting receipt of this presentation you acknowledge and agree to hold harmless the Titan Parties from any and all claims, actions, damages, losses, liabilities, costs and expenses of any kind whatsoever, including but not limited to any claims of negligence, arising out of, resulting from, by reason of, or in connection with the use of the information contained in this presentation. Securities laws impose liabilities under certain circumstances on persons who act in good faith, and therefore no portion of the above shall constitute a waiver or limitation of any rights you may have under any federal or state securities laws.

As of this writing, FB was a portfolio holding of Titan Invest clients. It may cease to be a holding in the future.

Image by Simon Steinberger from Pixabay