Altria Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 30, 2020 8:58am   Comments
Altria Group (NYSE: MO) has reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.02 per share on Thursday, which met the analyst consensus estimate. This is a 7.37% increase over earnings of 95 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $4.802 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $4.88 billion by 1.60%. This is a 0.33% increase over sales of $4.786 billion the same period last year.

Altria shares were trading 1.2% lower at $49.50 in Thursday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.88 and a 52-week low of $39.30.

