Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Altria Group Reports Q3 Earnings Beat, Reaffirms Guidance
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 31, 2019 7:40am   Comments
Share:
Altria Group Reports Q3 Earnings Beat, Reaffirms Guidance

Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) reported third-quarter earnings of $1.19 per share on Thursday, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.15.  

The tobacco company reported quarterly sales of $5.412 billion, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. 

Altria reaffirmed fiscal year 2019 earnings per share guidance in a range of $4.19-$4.27 against a $4.19 estimate.

"Our core tobacco businesses delivered excellent third-quarter financial results," CEO Howard Willard said in a statement.

"Our 2019 plans remain on track, and we reaffirm our guidance to deliver full-year 2019 adjusted diluted EPS growth of 5% to 7%. We continue to believe the evolution of the tobacco industry represents a significant opportunity for Altria. We marked major milestones in our transformation journey this year, including launching IQOS and completing the on! transaction. We believe that, with current adult smoker trends and e-vapor disruption, it's an opportune time to expand the availability of these options."

In September the Food and Drug Administration warned Juul Labs for marketing unauthorized modified risk tobacco products — including to youth. Altria has a 35% stake in the e-cigarette manufacturer. 

Juul said earlier this week that it will lay off 500 employees by January in anticipation of damaging regulatory developments.

Altria shares were trading 1.54% higher at $46.67 in Thursday's premarket session The stock has a 52-week high of $66.04 and a 52-week low of $39.30.

Related Links:

Altria, Philip Morris End Merger Talks

FDA Warns Juul On Marketing To Youth

Posted-In: e-cigarette Juul Labs tobacco vape VapingEarnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MO)

Earnings Scheduled For October 31, 2019
Juul, Facing Regulatory Crackdown, To Lay Off 500
More Earnings And A Fed Decision In Week Four Of The WeTrader Competition
Barron's Picks And Pans: Altria, Square, Walmart And More
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 18, 2019
These Were The Most Active Securities On OTC Markets In September
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Fed's Three Rate Cuts Always Favor The Stock Market: Research