Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Ahead Of Earnings, GDP Data

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 30, 2020 6:46am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Ahead Of Earnings, GDP Data

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ). Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) will release earnings after the closing bell. Gross Domestic Product report for the fourth quarter and data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 227 points to 28,483 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 26 points to 3,246.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 70.5 points to 9,028.00.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 2.6% to trade at $57.37 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 2.3% to trade at $52.09 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index dropping 0.9%, STOXX Europe 600 Index falling 0.8% and German DAX 30 index dropping 1.2%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.9%, while French CAC 40 Index fell 1.4%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 1.72%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 2.62%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.75% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.69%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Pivotal Research downgraded Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $245 to $215.

Facebook shares fell 7.3% to $206.92 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings and raised FY20 EPS outlook.
  • Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) reported upbeat earnings and revenue for its fourth quarter. The company said it had 1.66 billion daily active users during the quarter, up 9% year over year. Monthly active users were 2.5 billion, up 8% year over year.
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results. The company also reported Q4 Model 3 deliveries were up 46% year-over-year.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The MarketsEarnings News Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + ABC)

Earnings Scheduled For January 30, 2020
14 Stocks To Watch For January 30, 2020
Amazon To Offer Hot Food, Espresso, Fountain Soda In California Convenience Store
This Might Be The Best Song Ever Written About A Tesla
The Three "Cs" Of Amazon Earnings: Consumers, Cloud, And Competitors
With Investors Less Worried About Coronavirus, Focus Shifts To Earnings, Fed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga