10 Stocks To Watch For January 28, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2020 4:45am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $12.61 billion before the opening bell. Pfizer shares gained 0.2% to $40.23 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to post quarterly earnings at $4.54 per share on revenue of $88.43 billion after the closing bell. Apple shares dropped 2.9% to close at $308.95 on Monday.
  • Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Brown & Brown shares climbed 2% to $42.49 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $19.37 billion. United Technologies shares rose 0.1% to $151.13 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) to have earned $5.02 per share on revenue of $15.27 billion in the latest quarter. Lockheed Martin will release earnings before the markets open. Lockheed Martin shares rose 0.6% to $434.94 in after-hours trading.

  • Whirlpool Corp (NYSE: WHR) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong 2020 profit forecast. Whirlpool shares slipped 0.5% to $147.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $7.10 billion after the closing bell. Starbucks shares declined 3.6% to close at $88.73 on Monday.
  • After the closing bell, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion. eBay shares rose 0.3% to close at $35.48 on Monday.
  • Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO) reported a 14 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders. Grocery Outlet shares slipped 0.5% to close at $35.25 on Monday.
  • Analysts expect 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $8.12 billion before the opening bell. 3M shares gained 0.2% to $175.89 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

