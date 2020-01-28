Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For January 28, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2020 4:00am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $19.37 billion.
  • 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $8.12 billion.
  • Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $918.54 million.
  • McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
  • Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $12.61 billion.
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.02 per share on revenue of $15.27 billion.
  • HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $13.37 billion.
  • Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.
  • Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.
  • PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $5.56 billion.
  • Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.
  • CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $449.31 million.
  • PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $687.88 million.
  • SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $8.89 billion.
  • A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $776.04 million.
  • Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.
  • Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.
  • Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $4.94 billion.
  • Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $487.38 million.
  • Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $754.10 million.
  • PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $7.10 billion.
  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $4.54 per share on revenue of $88.43 billion.
  • Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion.
  • eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.
  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $3.76 billion.
  • Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.66 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
  • Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.
  • Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $4.04 billion.
  • Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $730.63 million.
  • Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
  • Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $685.28 million.
  • W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.
  • Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $358.36 million.
  • Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RXN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $487.26 million.
  • Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $545.22 million.
  • MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $474.18 million.
  • Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $746.58 million.

