Earnings Scheduled For January 24, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.
- American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $11.36 billion.
- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $4.65 billion.
- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $4.07 billion.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $6.97 billion.
- NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $319.54 million.
- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $684.01 million.
- Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG-A) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $716.6 million.
- IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $298.02 million.
- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $93.20 million.
- Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $484.86 million.
