Earnings Scheduled For January 24, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2020 4:27am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.
  • American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $11.36 billion.
  • NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $4.65 billion.
  • Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $4.07 billion.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $6.97 billion.
  • NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $319.54 million.
  • Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $684.01 million.
  • Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG-A) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $716.6 million.
  • IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $298.02 million.
  • Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $93.20 million.
  • Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $484.86 million.

