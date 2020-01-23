3 Breakout Stocks To Watch

Here are three stocks that have broken out of above resistance and are looking higher:

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) edged up 27 cents to $11.38 on average volume of 555,100 shares Wednesday. The move, on no news from the biopharmaceutical company, extended the stock's rally to five days in a row. The rally has seen the stock bounce off support and break above its declining tops line and lateral resistance. Watch for a re-test of the spike high from Dec 23 at $13.43.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) jumped $3.05 to $44.36 on 10.4 million shares Wednesday, about 2 1/2 times its average volume. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) initiated coverage of the Singapore-based digital entertainment and services company with a Conviction Buy rating. The move popped the stock out of a gradually ascending channel it's been in since its gap up in November. Watch for $47 next followed by $52.

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) climbed 96 cents to $16.35 on 924,000 shares, about 5x its average volume. The move, on no news from the auto parts company, broke the stock out of a two-month coil. The angle of ascent of the eight-month rising channel points to $21-$22.

See Harry's video chart analysis on these stocks.

No holdings.

Harry Boxer is founder of TheTechTrader.com, a live trading room featuring his stock picks, technical market analysis, and live chart presentations

Image Sourced from Pixabay