12 Stocks To Watch For January 23, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $11.32 billion before the opening bell. American Airlines shares rose 0.3% to $27.39 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) to have earned $1.25 per share on revenue of $19.22 billion for the recent quarter. Intel will release earnings after the markets close. Intel shares slipped 0.1% to $62.72 in after-hours trading.

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Citrix Systems shares climbed 4.8% to $124.89 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $5.72 billion. Southwest shares slipped 1.8% to $52.50 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $5.27 billion before the opening bell. Union Pacific shares slipped 0.1% to $180.70 in after-hours trading.

HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. HB Fuller shares dropped 2.4% to $47.98 in the after-hours trading session.

