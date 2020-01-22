Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Johnson & Johnson Posts Mixed Q4 Results

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 22, 2020 10:13am   Comments
Share:

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.32% to 29289.99 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 9,422.15. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.35% to 3,332.50.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares climbed 0.9% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR), up 7%, and NeoPhotonics Corporation (NASDAQ: NPTN), up 7%.

In trading on Wednesday, energy shares fell 0.2%.

Top Headline

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings, while sales missed views.

Johnson & Johnson reported quarterly earnings of $1.88 per share on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.87. The company reported quarterly sales of $20.75 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $20.78 billion.

The company says it sees fiscal year 2020 adjusted operational EPS at $9-$9.15, and operational sales at $85.8-$86.6 billion.

Equities Trading UP

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) shares shot up 36% to $2.7896 after the company issued Q4 and FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) got a boost, shooting up 25% to $4.17.

Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares were also up, gaining 20% to $4.97 after the company narrowed its Q4 earnings forecast and announced plans to close 100 stores by 2022.

Equities Trading DOWN

NanoViricides, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNVC) shares tumbled 51% to $4.19 after the company priced its 2.5 million share common stock offering at $3 per share.

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) were down 20% to $2.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) was down, falling 20% to $7.90 after the company filed for a $100 million mixed shelf offering.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.6% to $58.06, while gold traded down 0.1% to $1,555.90.

Silver traded down 0.2% Wednesday to $17.78, while copper fell 0.1% to $2.7895.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.2%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.3%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.3% Meanwhile, the German DAX gained 0.2%, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.1% while UK shares fell 0.2%.

Economics

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index declined to a reading of -0.35 in December, compared to a revised reading of +0.41 in the prior month.

The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index was flat during the first two weeks of January versus December.

The FHFA house price index rose 0.2% in November, versus a revised 0.4% increase in October.

Existing home sales rose 3.6% to an annual rate of 5.54 million for December.

Posted-In: Mid-Morning Market UpdateEarnings News Eurozone Commodities Global Intraday Update Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACMR + EXPR)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 22, 2020
4 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
4 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
83 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga