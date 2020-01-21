Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For January 21, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2020 3:42am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For January 21, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $5.11 billion.
  • TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $839.96 million.
  • Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $336.53 million.
  • Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $203.37 million.
  • UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $6.93 billion.
  • Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $806.51 million.
  • F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $308.06 million.
  • PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $61.31 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.28 per share on revenue of $7.34 billion.
  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $5.45 billion.
  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $10.88 billion.
  • TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
  • International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $4.68 per share on revenue of $21.64 billion.
  • Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WTFC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $376.22 million.
  • Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $504.55 million.
  • Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $148.31 million.
  • Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $262.63 million.
  • First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $192.70 million.
  • WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $112.72 million.
  • Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $296.67 million.
  • Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $705.56 million.
  • United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $144.96 million.

