5 Stocks To Watch For January 13, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX) announced plans to acquire Insight Genetics for $12 million. OncoCyte shares gained 6.4% to close at $2.65 on Friday.
- Wall Street expects Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion before the opening bell. Shaw Communications shares fell 0.3% to close at $20.26 on Friday.
- Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) reported preliminary Q3 earnings of $0.85 per share on sales of $284 million. Analysts projected earnings of $0.85 per share on sales of $280.58 million. Boot Barn shares fell 2.8% to close at $45.82 on Friday.
- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) and Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) announced plans to combine in an all-stock merger of equals. Woodward shares rose 0.4% to $122.50 in pre-market trading, while Hexcel shares fell 1% to $72.18 in pre-market trading.
