Earnings Scheduled For January 9, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $271.69 million.
- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $874.72 million.
- The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $161.75 million.
- Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $110.50 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.61 per share on revenue of $5.99 billion.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $827.30 million.
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $103.97 million.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $8.61 million.
- VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) is projected to post earnings for its third quarter.
- Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $57.42 million.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $6.53 million.
