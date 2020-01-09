Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For January 9, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 09, 2020 4:44am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For January 9, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $271.69 million.
  • Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $874.72 million.
  • The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $161.75 million.
  • Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $110.50 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.61 per share on revenue of $5.99 billion.
  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
  • PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $827.30 million.
  • WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $103.97 million.
  • Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $8.61 million.
  • VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) is projected to post earnings for its third quarter.
  • Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $57.42 million.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $6.53 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEHR + AYI)

7 Stocks To Watch For January 9, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga