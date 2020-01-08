Market Overview

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of ADP Report

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 08, 2020 7:33am   Comments
Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade. The ADP national employment report for December will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 24 points to 28,502 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 5.2 points to 3,240.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 13.75 points to 8,866.75.

Oil prices traded mixed as Brent crude futures rose 0.3% to trade at $68.48 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.1% to trade at $62.63 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) provides weekly information on petroleum inventories is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mixed today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.1%, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.1% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.2%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.1%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.1%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 1.57%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.83%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.22% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.13%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Cowen & Co. downgraded The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $419 to $371.

Boeing shares fell 1.9% to $331.00 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • Livent Corporation (NASDAQ: LTHM) cut FY19 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter.
  • RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter.
  • MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE: MSM) posted upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak forecast for the second quarter.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The MarketsEarnings News Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

