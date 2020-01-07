5 Stocks To Watch For January 7, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $71.28 million before the opening bell. AngioDynamics shares gained 3.4% to $17.48 in after-hours trading.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) reported a proposed public offering of 10,000,000 shares of common stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies shares dropped 3.5% to $29.55 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ: NTIC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $15.00 million before the opening bell. Northern Technologies shares gained 4.9% to close at $14.29 on Monday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) reported a wider Q3 loss and announced plans to reduce store footprint by up to 450 locations. The retailer posted a quarterly net loss of $60 million, or $14.15 a share, versus a year-ago net loss of $50.4 million, or $12.49 per share. Pier 1 Imports shares fell 6.3% to $4.85 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analyst are expecting EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) to have earned $0.04 per share on revenue of $72.96 million in the latest quarter. EXFO will release earnings after the closing bell. EXFO shares rose 2.5% to $4.95 in after-hours trading.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.