Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bed Bath & Beyond Sells Half Its Real-Estate In An Effort To Turn Around Business
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 06, 2020 7:12am   Comments
Share:
Bed Bath & Beyond Sells Half Its Real-Estate In An Effort To Turn Around Business

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) has sold approximately half of its real-estate to Chicago-based private equity firm Oak Street Real Estate Capital LLC, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

What Happened

The New Jersey-based household goods retailer will get about $250 million from the deal, which it will use to pay off debts and buy back shares, according to the Journal.

The real-estate sold to Oak Street includes the company's headquarters, a distribution facility, and an undisclosed number of stores, people familiar with the matter told the Journal. Bed Bath & Beyond will continue to use the spaces on the basis of a long-term lease.

Why It Matters

Bed Bath & Beyond has taken many bold restructuring decisions ever since former Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) chief merchant Mark Tritton took over as the company's CEO in November last year.

Six top executives, including the heads of brand, merchandising, marketing, digital and legal departed from the company just a month after Tritton took charge at the helm.

The change in the leadership is "the first in a number of important steps," Tritton had said at the time.

Bed Bath & Beyond posted below the belt numbers in the second financial quarter of 2019, missing the same-store sales target. The company reported total sales of $2.719, with adjusted earnings per share of 34 cents.

It is set to announce its earnings for the third fiscal quarter of 2019 on Wednesday.

Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post an earnings per share of 2 cents for the quarter, with total revenue of $2.85 billion.

Price Action

Bed Bath & Beyond's shares closed 1.53% lower at $16.08 on Friday. The shares were further 0.19% down in the after-hours market.

Photo Credit: Anthony92931 via Wikimedia

Posted-In: Bed Bath & Beyond Target The Wall Street JournalEarnings News Retail Sales General Real Estate Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBBY + TGT)

7 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Delivery And Logistics Poised To Take Center Stage In New Decade
Morgan Stanley Likes New Michaels CEO, But Still Bearish On Near-Term Stock Prospects
34 CEOs Who Resigned Or Were Fired In 2019
Retailers To Plow E-Commerce Profits Into Logistics Improvements, Forgoing Bottom-Line Growth, Firm Says
Today's Pickup: Smith's Candor; Target On-Target
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga