4 Stocks To Watch For January 3, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $964.88 million before the opening bell. Lamb Weston shares rose 0.1% to $84.11 in after-hours trading.
- Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) reported a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter. Landec shares dropped 14.1% to $9.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) agreed to sell Gum Springs facility to Veolia ES Technical Solutions in a $250 million deal. Alcoa shares gained 0.2% to $21.45 in after-hours trading.
- Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views. Resources Connection shares gained 4% to $16.99 in the after-hours trading session.
