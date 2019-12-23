4 Stocks To Watch For December 23, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ: DTEA) reported a Q3 loss of $0.34 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.33 per share. Its sales fell 9.5% to $39.5 million. DavidsTea shares fell 3.6% to $1.62 in pre-market trading.

Wall Street expects Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $110.82 million before the opening bell. Neogen shares fell 0.7% to close at $69.00 on Friday.

