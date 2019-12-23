Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Stocks To Watch For December 23, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2019 4:17am   Comments
Share:
4 Stocks To Watch For December 23, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ: DTEA) reported a Q3 loss of $0.34 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.33 per share. Its sales fell 9.5% to $39.5 million. DavidsTea shares fell 3.6% to $1.62 in pre-market trading.
  • Wall Street expects Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $110.82 million before the opening bell. Neogen shares fell 0.7% to close at $69.00 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Bunge Ltd (NYSE: BG) agreed to sell its margarine and mayonnaise assets in Brazil to Seara Alimentos S.A. Bunge shares gained 2.8% to close at $57.55 on Friday.
  • Apex Global Brands Inc (NASDAQ: APEX) reported Q3 net loss from continuing operations of $6.8 million on revenue of $4.9 billion. Apex Global Brands shares fell 3% to close at $0.96 on Friday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BG + APEX)

Earnings Scheduled For December 17, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 10, 2019
10 Stocks To Watch For October 30, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For October 30, 2019
More Earnings And A Fed Decision In Week Four Of The WeTrader Competition
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday