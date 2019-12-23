4 Stocks To Watch For December 23, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ: DTEA) reported a Q3 loss of $0.34 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.33 per share. Its sales fell 9.5% to $39.5 million. DavidsTea shares fell 3.6% to $1.62 in pre-market trading.
- Wall Street expects Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $110.82 million before the opening bell. Neogen shares fell 0.7% to close at $69.00 on Friday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Bunge Ltd (NYSE: BG) agreed to sell its margarine and mayonnaise assets in Brazil to Seara Alimentos S.A. Bunge shares gained 2.8% to close at $57.55 on Friday.
- Apex Global Brands Inc (NASDAQ: APEX) reported Q3 net loss from continuing operations of $6.8 million on revenue of $4.9 billion. Apex Global Brands shares fell 3% to close at $0.96 on Friday.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.