BlackBerry Trades Higher On Mixed Q3 Print
BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) reported third-quarter earnings of 3 cents per share Friday, beating the analyst consensus estimate by a penny.
The company reported quarterly sales of $267 million, missing the consensus estimate of $275.73 million.
"BlackBerry achieved sequential growth in revenue across all of our software businesses while generating healthy non-GAAP profitability and free cash flow as we continue to invest in our future," CEO John Chen said in a statement.
"I am pleased with our progress. Our pipeline is growing as we deliver against our product roadmap and execute on our go-to-market expansion."
BlackBerry shares were trading 5.51% higher at $6.13 in Friday's premarket session. The stock has a 52-week high of $10.29 and a 52-week low of $4.86.
Photo courtesy of BlackBerry.
