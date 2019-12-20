BlackBerry Trades Higher On Mixed Q3 Print

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) reported third-quarter earnings of 3 cents per share Friday, beating the analyst consensus estimate by a penny.

The company reported quarterly sales of $267 million, missing the consensus estimate of $275.73 million.

"BlackBerry achieved sequential growth in revenue across all of our software businesses while generating healthy non-GAAP profitability and free cash flow as we continue to invest in our future," CEO John Chen said in a statement.

"I am pleased with our progress. Our pipeline is growing as we deliver against our product roadmap and execute on our go-to-market expansion."

BlackBerry shares were trading 5.51% higher at $6.13 in Friday's premarket session. The stock has a 52-week high of $10.29 and a 52-week low of $4.86.

Related Links:

Earnings Scheduled For December 20, 2019

Cramer Gives His Take On Bank Of America, BlackBerry And More

Photo courtesy of BlackBerry.