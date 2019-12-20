Market Overview

BlackBerry Trades Higher On Mixed Q3 Print
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 20, 2019
BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) reported third-quarter earnings of 3 cents per share Friday, beating the analyst consensus estimate by a penny.

The company reported quarterly sales of $267 million, missing the consensus estimate of $275.73 million. 

"BlackBerry achieved sequential growth in revenue across all of our software businesses while generating healthy non-GAAP profitability and free cash flow as we continue to invest in our future," CEO John Chen said in a statement. 

"I am pleased with our progress. Our pipeline is growing as we deliver against our product roadmap and execute on our go-to-market expansion."

BlackBerry shares were trading 5.51% higher at $6.13 in Friday's premarket session. The stock has a 52-week high of $10.29 and a 52-week low of $4.86.

Photo courtesy of BlackBerry. 

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

