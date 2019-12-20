Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of GDP Report

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2019 6:34am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of GDP Report

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade. Data on Gross Domestic Product report for the third quarter, and personal income and consumer spending for November will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for December is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET, while the Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for December will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 24 points to 28,425 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 1.3 points to 3,213.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 7.5 points to 8,681.00.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.4% to trade at $66.27 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.5% to trade at $60.89 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.3%, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.5% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.6%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.2%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.5%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.29%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.30%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.01% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.1%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at RBC Capital upgraded Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $129 to $161.

Lear shares rose 0.6% to close at $141.58 on Thursday.

Breaking News

  • Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday.
  • AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) lowered its Q4 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ: SCHL) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The MarketsEarnings News Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AIR + KNX)

8 Stocks To Watch For December 20, 2019
10 Stocks To Watch For December 19, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For December 19, 2019
Knight Swift: Trucking's Biggest Mega-Merger – Great Quarter, Guys
US Senator Pressures White House On Mandatory Hair Testing
Truckload Stocks Upgraded As Fundamentals "Bottom"
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

USMCA Trade Deal: Praises, 'Evils,' Plans