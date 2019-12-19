Market Overview

10 Stocks To Watch For December 19, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 19, 2019 4:35am
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion before the opening bell. Conagra shares gained 0.9% to $29.30 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $10.07 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares gained 0.4% to $100.99 in after-hours trading.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. Micron shares gained 4.6% to $55.49 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $11.14 billion. Accenture shares rose 1% to $207.88 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) to have earned $0.09 per share on revenue of $5.42 billion in the latest quarter. Rite Aid will release earnings before the markets open. Rite Aid shares gained 0.1% to $8.33 in after-hours trading.

  • Exicure Inc (NASDAQ: XCUR) reported a common stock offering with no size disclosed. Exicure shares dropped 5.4% to $2.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $367.26 million before the opening bell. FactSet Research shares gained 0.1% to $269.30 in after-hours trading.
  • After the markets close, AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $525.21 million. AAR shares rose 0.5% to $45.41 in after-hours trading.
  • Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views. The company also issued Q3 earnings guidance below analyst estimates. Herman Miller shares fell 11.5% to $44.02 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion. Darden shares rose 0.6% to $117.00 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

