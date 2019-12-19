Earnings Scheduled For December 19, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $5.42 billion.
- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.
- Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.00 per share on revenue of $891.00 million.
- Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $11.14 billion.
- FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $367.26 million.
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
- Actuant Corporation (NYSE: EPAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $137.82 million.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $360.47 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $10.07 billion.
- Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $591.20 million.
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $525.21 million.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $280.02 million.
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $274.77 million.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $95.11 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.