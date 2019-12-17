8 Stocks To Watch For December 17, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $6.95 billion before the opening bell. Jabil shares gained 1.6% to $41.30 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) to have earned $2.84 per share on revenue of $17.69 billion in the latest quarter. FedEx will release earnings after the markets close. FedEx shares fell 1.1% to $162.35 in after-hours trading.

Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. The company also increased its semi-annual cash dividend from 7 to 8 cents per share. Heico shares gained 2.7% to $130.49 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: HEI) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. The company also increased its semi-annual cash dividend from 7 to 8 cents per share. Heico shares gained 2.7% to $130.49 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $786.60 million. Worthington shares gained 0.4% to close at $39.97 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

