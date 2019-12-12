Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oracle Shares Drop After Q2 Sales Miss
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 12, 2019 4:13pm   Comments
Share:
Oracle Shares Drop After Q2 Sales Miss

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) shares were trading down in Thursday's after-hours session following a second-quarter sales miss. 

Adjusted earnings came in at 90 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $9.6 billion, missing estimates by $50 million.

"We had another strong quarter in our Fusion and NetSuite cloud applications businesses with Fusion ERP revenues growing 37% and NetSuite ERP revenues growing 29%," Oracle CEO Safra Catz said in a statement. 

"This consistent rapid growth in the now multibillion dollar ERP segment of our cloud applications business has enabled Oracle to deliver a double-digit EPS growth rate year-after-year. I fully expect we will do that again this year."

Oracle shares were down 1.63% at $55.55 at the time of publication. 

Oracle Executive Chairman Larry Ellison. Photo courtesy of Oracle. 

Posted-In: Safra CatzEarnings News After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ORCL)

Geopolitical Jumble: UK Election Results, US Tariff Decision, Front And Center
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Thurs., Dec. 12, 2019: BA, GE, BILL, RH, ORCL
Preview: Oracle's Q2 Earnings
8 Stocks To Watch For December 12, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For December 12, 2019
Connecting Smart Contracts To The Real World
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Hapag-Lloyd Taps Blume Global For Managing Global Drayage