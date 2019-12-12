Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 1%; Tonix Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher
Midway through trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.72% to 28112.00 while the NASDAQ rose 0.75% to 8,718.73. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.77% to 3,165.69.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares climbed 1.8% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII), up 8%, and Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR), up 10%.
In trading on Thursday, real estate shares fell 0.6%.
Top Headline
Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
CIENA posted quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share, missing analysts’ estimates of $0.63 per share. Its sales came in at $968 million, versus expectations of $964.29 million.
Equities Trading UP
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) shares shot up 26% to $9.73 after the company reaffirmed FY19 guidance and issued FY20 guidance.
Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) got a boost, shooting up 39% to $4.8503 after the company announced it has received abbreviated new drug application approval from the FDA for EluRyng.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares were also up, gaining 33% to $1.2873 after announcing a new European patent for composition and formulation of TNX-102 SL. The patent will provide the company with market exclusivity until 2034.
Equities Trading DOWN
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) shares tumbled 29% to $1.4750 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
Shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) were down 24% to $1.55 as a potential sell-off after the stock increased roughly 260% over the last 2 trading sessions.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) was down, falling 27% to $0.4156 after the company announced it has received a notice from Nasdaq indicating the company is not in compliance with the $1 minimum bid price rule.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 1.1% to $59.42, while gold traded down 0.3% to $1,470.50.
Silver traded up 0.3% Thursday to $16.90, while copper rose 0.3% to $2.7985.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.66%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 1.14%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 1.3%. Meanwhile, the German DAX gained 0.94%, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.81% while UK shares rose 1.13%.
Economics
Initial jobless claims rose 49,000 to 252,000 for the latest week.
The Producer Price Index was flat for November, versus economists’ expectations for a 0.2% rise.
Domestic supplies of natural gas dropped 73 billion cubic feet for the week ended December 6, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported. However, analysts projected a decline of 74 billion cubic feet.
Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
