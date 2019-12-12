Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Stocks To Watch For December 12, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 12, 2019 5:53am   Comments
Share:
8 Stocks To Watch For December 12, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $964.29 million before the opening bell. Ciena shares rose 0.1% to $35.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) to have earned $2.26 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion in the latest quarter. Adobe will release earnings after the markets close. Adobe shares gained 0.1% to $304.18 in pre-market trading.
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, but issued soft earnings guidance for the fourth quarter. Lululemon shares dropped 4% to $223.98 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $9.65 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares rose 0.1% to $56.32 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • After the closing bell, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $37.25 billion. Costco shares slipped 0.1% to $295.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but issued weak fourth-quarter guidance. Tailored Brands shares tumbled 6% to $4.56 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) to post quarterly earnings at $5.36 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion after the closing bell. Broadcom shares gained 0.1% to $320.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB) reported a common stock offering of no disclosed size. Assembly Biosciences shares dropped 5% to $16.82 in the pre-market trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADBE + ASMB)

Earnings Scheduled For December 12, 2019
6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
10 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Adobe, Shake Shack And More
Black Friday Sees Record Sales, Still Less Than 11% Of China's Singles Day
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Earnings Scheduled For December 12, 2019