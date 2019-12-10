Earnings Scheduled For December 10, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $394.29 million.
- HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $13.77 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.
- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $935.03 million.
- Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $253.59 million.
- Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $56.85 million.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $322.53 million.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $296.36 million.
- Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $11.60 million.
- Zedge, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZDGE) is expected to post earnings for its first quarter.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENZ) is projected to post earnings for its first quarter.
