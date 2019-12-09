Earnings Scheduled For December 9, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion.
- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.3 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.
- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) is projected to post quarterly loss at $2.98 per share on revenue of $255.68 million.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $441.00 million.
- Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.2 billion.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $99.79 million.
- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $248.50 million.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $14.25 million.
- Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $29.48 million.
- LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ: GNSS) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) is estimated to post earnings for its third quarter.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) is expected to post earnings for its third quarter.
- Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GENC) is projected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.