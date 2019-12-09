Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For December 9, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2019 4:45am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.
  • Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
  • China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion.
  • Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.3 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.
  • Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) is projected to post quarterly loss at $2.98 per share on revenue of $255.68 million.
  • Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $441.00 million.
  • Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.2 billion.
  • MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $99.79 million.
  • Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $248.50 million.
  • Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $14.25 million.
  • Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $29.48 million.
  • LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ: GNSS) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) is estimated to post earnings for its third quarter.
  • Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) is expected to post earnings for its third quarter.
  • Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GENC) is projected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.

