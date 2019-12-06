Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For December 6, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2019 4:29am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $540.56 million.
  • Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
  • Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $94.18 million.
  • Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $173.14 million.
  • HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ: HHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $32.49 million.
  • Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
  • IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IESC) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

