Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For December 5, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 05, 2019 4:23am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For December 5, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $6.92 billion.
  • Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
  • Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
  • The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
  • The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $28.15 billion.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.13 per share on revenue of $669.10 million.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $483.25 million.
  • Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $293.27 million.
  • Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $3.40 billion.
  • J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $175.40 million.
  • The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $7.27 billion.
  • GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $859.95 million.
  • SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $136.05 million.
  • Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BF-B) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $973.85 million.
  • Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $139.79 million.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $70.30 million.
  • Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $114.97 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.
  • Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
  • Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $261.36 million.
  • The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE: COO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.27 per share on revenue of $684.54 million.
  • Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $494.92 million.
  • American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $147.42 million.
  • Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $151.71 million.
  • DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $239.86 million.
  • EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $214.99 million.
  • Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $189.05 million.
  • Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $77.33 million.
  • Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $41.81 million.
  • Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $143.70 million.
  • Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $70.40 million.
  • Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $154.76 million.
  • PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $42.11 million.
  • Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $76.36 million.
  • Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $96.22 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBW + AOBC)

American Outdoor Brands Investors React Positively To Smith & Wesson Spinoff
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Home Depot, MongoDB And More
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises Over 200 Points; Ocugen Shares Spike Higher
28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1%; James River Group Shares Plunge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

'I Don't Have A Lot Of Cash:' Day Two Of Elon Musk's Defamation Trial