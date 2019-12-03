Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For December 3, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2019 5:02am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $699.32 million.
  • Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $349.77 million.
  • Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $196.40 million.
  • Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.
  • Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $397.17 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $4.45 billion.
  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $664.51 million.
  • Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $920.78 million.
  • AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $81.01 million.
  • HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $152.38 million.
  • Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $89.79 million.

