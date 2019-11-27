7 Stocks To Watch For November 27, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $8.44 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares fell 0.1% to $176.58 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: DE) to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $8.44 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares fell 0.1% to $176.58 in after-hours trading. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) reported upbeat results for its third quarter, but issued weak outlook for the fourth quarter. Autodesk shares fell 1.2% to $168.75 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: ADSK) reported upbeat results for its third quarter, but issued weak outlook for the fourth quarter. Autodesk shares fell 1.2% to $168.75 in the after-hours trading session. HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. HP shares rose 1.7% to $20.41 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: HPQ) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. HP shares rose 1.7% to $20.41 in the after-hours trading session. Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. Guess shares dropped 4.7% to $18.19 in the after-hours trading session.

