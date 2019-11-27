Market Overview

7 Stocks To Watch For November 27, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 27, 2019 4:27am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $8.44 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares fell 0.1% to $176.58 in after-hours trading.
  • Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) reported upbeat results for its third quarter, but issued weak outlook for the fourth quarter. Autodesk shares fell 1.2% to $168.75 in the after-hours trading session.
  • HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. HP shares rose 1.7% to $20.41 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. Guess shares dropped 4.7% to $18.19 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Analysts are expecting Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) to have earned $0.19 per share on revenue of $176.53 million in the latest quarter. Daktronics will release earnings before the markets open. Daktronics shares gained 0.2% to close at $6.88 on Tuesday.
  • Aravive Inc (NASDAQ: ARAV) reported a common stock offering. Aravive shares dipped 12.8% to $8.20 in after-hours trading.
  • Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views. The company also lowered its revenue guidance for the full year. Dell shares tumbled 4% to $51.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

