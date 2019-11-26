Earnings Scheduled For November 26, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $9.70 billion.
- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $5.74 billion.
- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.
- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.
- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $869.53 million.
- Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $755.41 million.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $473.21 million.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $849.90 million.
- Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $220.00 million.
- Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $439.75 million.
- The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion.
- Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $378.08 million.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $373.65 million.
- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $605.25 million.
- American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $428.37 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $23.04 billion.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $620.92 million.
- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $15.27 billion.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $826.56 million.
- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.
- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $274.78 million.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $174.63 million.
- Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENTA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $521.94 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.