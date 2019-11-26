Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For November 26, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2019 6:16am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For November 26, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $9.70 billion.
  • Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $5.74 billion.
  • Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.
  • DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.
  • Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $869.53 million.
  • Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
  • Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $755.41 million.
  • Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $473.21 million.
  • Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $849.90 million.
  • Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $220.00 million.
  • Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $439.75 million.
  • The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion.
  • Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $378.08 million.
  • Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $373.65 million.
  • Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $605.25 million.
  • American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $428.37 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $23.04 billion.
  • Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $620.92 million.
  • HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $15.27 billion.
  • Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $826.56 million.
  • Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
  • VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.
  • Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $274.78 million.
  • Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $174.63 million.
  • Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENTA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $521.94 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADSK + ADI)

Analog Devices Option Trader Bets $500,000 On Earnings Miss
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 30, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 1, 2019
26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday