11 Stocks To Watch For November 21, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion before the opening bell. BJ's Wholesale shares gained 0.4% to $26.03 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: BJ) to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion before the opening bell. BJ's Wholesale shares gained 0.4% to $26.03 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) to have earned $0.64 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion in the latest quarter. Nordstrom will release earnings after the markets close. Nordstrom shares rose 0.2% to $34.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: JWN) to have earned $0.64 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion in the latest quarter. Nordstrom will release earnings after the markets close. Nordstrom shares rose 0.2% to $34.00 in after-hours trading. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. La-Z-Boy shares tumbled 8.8% to $32.99 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: LZB) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. La-Z-Boy shares tumbled 8.8% to $32.99 in the after-hours trading session. After the closing bell, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma shares dropped 2.1% to close at $68.60 on Wednesday.

(NYSE: WSM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma shares dropped 2.1% to close at $68.60 on Wednesday. Analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion after the closing bell. Ross Stores shares rose 0.1% to $110.51 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: ROST) to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion after the closing bell. Ross Stores shares rose 0.1% to $110.51 in after-hours trading. OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ: OPTN) reported an offering of common stock. OptiNose shares dropped 10.2% to $10.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor