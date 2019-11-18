Market Overview

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Qudian Falls Following Downbeat Q3 Earnings; NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Shares Jump

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2019 2:14pm   Comments
Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.07% to 28024.60 while the NASDAQ rose 0.07% to 8,546.86. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.04% to 3,121.69.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Utilities shares climbed 0.8% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELLO), up 4%, and Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPKE), up 3%.

In trading on Monday, energy shares fell 1.6%.

Top Headline

United Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ: UBSI) announced plans to buy Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ: CARO) in a deal valued at $1.1 billion.

Carolina Shareholders will receive 1.13 United Shares for each Carolina share owned. The transaction represents a premium of around 16% over Friday's closing price.

Equities Trading UP

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) shares shot up 344% to $78.46 on a positive clinical trial readout. Boston, Massachusetts-based Karuna said the Phase 2 clinical trial that evaluated its lead candidate KarXT for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia met the primary endpoint.

Shares of Standard Diversified Inc. (NYSE: SDI) got a boost, shooting up 26% to $13.69 after the company announced plans to pursue a corporate reorganization with its subsidiary Turning Point Brands.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) shares were also up, gaining 31% to $0.6677 after the company announced its NovaSight daily vitamin will launch on Amazon.com.

 

Equities Trading DOWN

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG) shares tumbled 13% to $2.83 after reporting Q3 results.

Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) were down 24% to $5.70 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results and lowered its sales guidance. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance of RMB4 billion below analyst estimate RMB9 Billion.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) was down, falling 26% to $0.1397 after the company priced $1 million stock offering at $0.10 per share.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.7% to $56.76, while gold traded up 0.2% to $1,471.40.

Silver traded up 0.3% Monday to $16.995, while copper fell 0.7% to $2.62.

Euro zone

European shares closed mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.01%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.04%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index slipped 0.53%. Meanwhile, the German DAX dropped 0.26%, and the French CAC 40 fell 0.16% while UK shares rose 0.07%.

Economics

The NAHB housing market index dropped to 70 in November, compared to a reading of 71 in the prior month.

The Treasury International Capital report for September will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Mid-Afternoon Market UpdateEarnings News Commodities Global Intraday Update Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

