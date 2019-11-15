Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Economic Reports

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2019 7:22am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Economic Reports

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Data on retail sales for October, the Empire State manufacturing index for November, and import and export prices for October will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Data on industrial production for October will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET, while data on business inventories for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 82 points to 27,828 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 8.1 points to 3,105.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 31.5 points to 8,297.00.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.4% to trade at $62.05 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.1% to trade at $56.71 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

 

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mixed today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.4%, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.1% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.1%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.5%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.3%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.7%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.01%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.64% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.17%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Barclays upgraded GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) from Underweight to Overweight and raised the price target from $27 to $51.

GrubHub shares rose 4.6% to $40.28 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter.
  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 forecast.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) reported first-quarter sales of CA$70.8 million ($53.4 million) Thursday, down from CA$94.6 million in the fourth quarter. The cannabis company posted an adjusted EBITDA loss of CA$39.7 million, higher than its CA$26.6 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2019, excluding the impact of the CA$14.9 million out-of-period adjustments recognized in the previous quarter.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The MarketsEarnings News Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMAT + ACB)

6 Stocks To Watch For November 15, 2019
5 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Aurora Cannabis Trades Down As Q1 Loss Balloons, Company Reels In Construction, Expenses
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 14, 2019
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Q4 Earnings Preview For Applied Materials
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Boring No More: Agriculture and Food Investing Gets A Sexy New ETF