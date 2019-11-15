A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Economic Reports

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Data on retail sales for October, the Empire State manufacturing index for November, and import and export prices for October will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Data on industrial production for October will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET, while data on business inventories for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 82 points to 27,828 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 8.1 points to 3,105.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 31.5 points to 8,297.00.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.4% to trade at $62.05 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.1% to trade at $56.71 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mixed today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.4%, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.1% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.1%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.5%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.3%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.7%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.01%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.64% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.17%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Barclays upgraded GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) from Underweight to Overweight and raised the price target from $27 to $51.

GrubHub shares rose 4.6% to $40.28 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News