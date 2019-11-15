6 Stocks To Watch For November 15, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion before the opening bell. J. C. Penney shares gained 1.8% to $1.12 in after-hours trading.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 forecast. Applied Materials shares climbed 4% to $59.24 in the after-hours trading session.
- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE: NBVC) reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views. Natural Grocers shares fell 3.1% to $8.99 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $18.13 billion before the opening bell. JD.com shares rose 1.2% to $33.96 in after-hours trading.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter. NVIDIA shares fell 0.9% to $207.89 in the after-hours trading session.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) reported first-quarter sales of CA$70.8 million ($53.4 million) Thursday, down from CA$94.6 million in the fourth quarter. The cannabis company posted an adjusted EBITDA loss of CA$39.7 million, higher than its CA$26.6 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2019, excluding the impact of the CA$14.9 million out-of-period adjustments recognized in the previous quarter. Aurora Cannabis shares tumbled 11.6% to $2.91 in the after-hours trading session.
