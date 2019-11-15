Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Stocks To Watch For November 15, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2019 5:29am   Comments
Share:
6 Stocks To Watch For November 15, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion before the opening bell. J. C. Penney shares gained 1.8% to $1.12 in after-hours trading.
  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 forecast. Applied Materials shares climbed 4% to $59.24 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE: NBVC) reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views. Natural Grocers shares fell 3.1% to $8.99 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $18.13 billion before the opening bell. JD.com shares rose 1.2% to $33.96 in after-hours trading.
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter. NVIDIA shares fell 0.9% to $207.89 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) reported first-quarter sales of CA$70.8 million ($53.4 million) Thursday, down from CA$94.6 million in the fourth quarter. The cannabis company posted an adjusted EBITDA loss of CA$39.7 million, higher than its CA$26.6 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2019, excluding the impact of the CA$14.9 million out-of-period adjustments recognized in the previous quarter. Aurora Cannabis shares tumbled 11.6% to $2.91 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMAT + ACB)

5 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Aurora Cannabis Trades Down As Q1 Loss Balloons, Company Reels In Construction, Expenses
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 14, 2019
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Q4 Earnings Preview For Applied Materials
19 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday