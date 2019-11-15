6 Stocks To Watch For November 15, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion before the opening bell. J. C. Penney shares gained 1.8% to $1.12 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: JCP) to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion before the opening bell. J. C. Penney shares gained 1.8% to $1.12 in after-hours trading. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 forecast. Applied Materials shares climbed 4% to $59.24 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: AMAT) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 forecast. Applied Materials shares climbed 4% to $59.24 in the after-hours trading session. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE: NBVC) reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views. Natural Grocers shares fell 3.1% to $8.99 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: NBVC) reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views. Natural Grocers shares fell 3.1% to $8.99 in the after-hours trading session.



Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

